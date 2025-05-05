EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.