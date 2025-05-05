Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $666.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

