Bearing Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $766,566,000 after purchasing an additional 243,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,330 shares of company stock worth $12,769,861. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $275.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

