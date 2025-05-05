Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,994,256 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,166,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $292.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

