Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

