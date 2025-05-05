Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

