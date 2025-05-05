Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $512,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.