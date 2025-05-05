Bearing Point Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

RTX Trading Up 2.3 %

RTX stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

