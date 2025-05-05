Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.790-2.090 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

