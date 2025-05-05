Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357,720 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $48,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

