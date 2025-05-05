Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

