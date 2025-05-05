Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -187.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

