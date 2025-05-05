Trinseo (TSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.40) per share and revenue of $980.01 million for the quarter.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Up 5.5 %

TSE stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.