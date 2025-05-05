Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 203.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.