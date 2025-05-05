Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,829 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

