Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEPC. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

