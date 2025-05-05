Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 3,602 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $2,628,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 in the last three months.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

