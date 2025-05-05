Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 204.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

