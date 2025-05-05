Red Violet (RDVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

In related news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,502.34. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

