4,161 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,653 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

