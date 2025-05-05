Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

