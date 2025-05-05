Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 TU quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Flutter Entertainment to post earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

FLUT stock opened at $248.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.30. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,129.09.

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

