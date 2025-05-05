Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 82,529 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,529 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $203.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average of $196.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.51 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $957.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

