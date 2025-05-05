Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 53,358 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 53,358 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $93,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

