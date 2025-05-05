iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.34% of iShares Gold Trust worth $112,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $60.97 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

