Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $68,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWD opened at $184.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

