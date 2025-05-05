Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $157,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $13,626,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,930,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,392,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 142,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.