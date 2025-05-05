Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.52% of Williams-Sonoma worth $119,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,875,000 after acquiring an additional 172,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $160.71 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,590.64. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.