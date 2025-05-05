Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, EMCOR Group, Rockwell Automation, MasTec, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the clean-energy sector and to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Because the sector is influenced by government policies, technological advances and energy prices, renewable energy stocks can be more volatile than traditional utility shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.27. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 4,060,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. 4,335,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,668. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

NYSE:EME traded up $17.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,920. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.68.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $253.48. The stock had a trading volume of 940,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 18,288,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,384,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

