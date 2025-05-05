Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 7,277 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $185.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

