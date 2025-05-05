Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $992.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

