BNP Paribas Sells 433 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BNP Paribas trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after buying an additional 209,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.