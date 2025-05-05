BNP Paribas Buys 1,034 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

