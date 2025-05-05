Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Freshpet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

