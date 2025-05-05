Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,038 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $132,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,199,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

