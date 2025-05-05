Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,440,254.30. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,010 shares of company stock worth $152,760,770. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $968.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $920.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.25 and a 12-month high of $1,159.44. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

