Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $493,807,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $636.89 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.