HEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $158,581.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,224.10 or 1.00289529 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.40 or 0.99950315 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
