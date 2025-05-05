Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $287.29 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $249.90 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

