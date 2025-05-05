Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,503. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,287,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 246,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,590.32. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,259,606 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.