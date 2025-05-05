21,486 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $8,029,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $14,313,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $305.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.74 and a 200 day moving average of $344.61. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.