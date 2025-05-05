Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

