American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of American International Group worth $133,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

