Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 779.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

