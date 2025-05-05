Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $255.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.