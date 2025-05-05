Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.62. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $60,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,890. The trade was a 1.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,552. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

