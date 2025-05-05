Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 206.75% from the company’s previous close.

TRML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.