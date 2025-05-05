Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.