Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.4 %

ARES stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

