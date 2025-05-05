Lithium Americas (LAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
